Kristen 'Kris' D. Juul

Kris was active in numerous national and international educational and humanitarian organizations, including the International Council for Exceptional Children and the United Nations Association, where he was instrumental in bringing the U.S. into the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Kris received many awards and recognitions, and one of the most meaningful to him was when, in March of 2018, he was recognized by the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois for his service as an Allied soldier. Just weeks before his passing he received recognition from the United Nations Association of Southern Illinois for his efforts to improve the lives around him, locally and globally. Kris was much loved by his family, students, and many friends. He will be remembered for his unconditional love, support, kindness, wisdom, compassion, intelligence and his incredible sense of humor. He loved making people smile, and had a special place in his heart for animals, especially for his grand dogs. As friends stated, his kind voice and his capacity of calming all those who were near was an inspiration; his believing in people, both as individuals and as a collective, was not only his conviction, but also his practice. He was unique, one of a kind, in humor, intelligence and warmth, and keen understanding. His smile always came with eyes that seemed to sparkle.