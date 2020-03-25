Kristen 'Kris' D. Juul

CARBONDALE — Kristen “Kris” Dortheus Juul, 96, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
There will be a party in Kris's honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Unitarian Fellowship Church, For Kid's Sake, and Camp Hill Villages of New York.
