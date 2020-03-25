Kristen 'Kris' D. Juul
Kristen 'Kris' D. Juul

Kristen 'Kris' D. Juul

Juul

CARBONDALE — Kristen “Kris” Dortheus Juul, 96, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

There will be a party in Kris's honor at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Unitarian Fellowship Church, For Kid's Sake, and Camp Hill Villages of New York.

For more information visit www.meredithfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kristen Juul as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

