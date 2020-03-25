Kristen 'Kris' D. Juul

CARBONDALE — Kristen “Kris” Dortheus Juul, 96, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There will be a party in Kris's honor at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Unitarian Fellowship Church, For Kid's Sake, and Camp Hill Villages of New York.

For more information visit www.meredithfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kristen Juul as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.