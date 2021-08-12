L.C. Cavaness

Always charismatic, L.C. began work as salesman at Swift & Co. In 1961 he and his friend Barney Boren bought and opened Marion Finance. L.C. later went on to purchase Jackson and Gray Insurance Company. He worked in the insurance industry for over 50 years, building a successful business and participating in the many changes and growth of his company. He retired from Jackson and Gray in 2018. LC. was always involved in the many activities of Marion. He was the Exalted Ruler of the Elks and loved to play cards and eat lunch there. He could often be found playing golf at the Lake of Egypt Country Club with his many friends. He and his partner Johnny Goss said that "with a fast cart, and a foggy day, they could beat anyone." He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary. He was a precinct committee Chairman of the Williamson County Republican party and was actively involved in Mayor Robert Butler's many campaigns. L.C. was the Chairman of the Board of the Marion Memorial Hospital for many years. As a member of the First Christian Church of Marion he served as Chairman of the Board. He loved singing in the choir in church despite the fact he couldn't really read music. His dedication and love for Marion earned him Citizen of the Year in 1988, the Mayor's Service Award in 2003 and the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011, all given by the Marion Chamber of Commerce.