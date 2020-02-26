L. Kay Allen

After retiring, Kay moved to Boise, Idaho, to be near her two daughters. While living in Boise, she worked at Boise State University for the provost's office until full retirement. Kay placed a high value on education and the values of the Democratic Party, instilling both in her children. She was an incredibly smart woman who could be counted on to remember the details of a personal or historical event. Kay was a wizard at Jeopardy and could have easily gone toe-to-toe with the mega champs. She was a voracious reader of fiction and biographies. Kay was a fantastic writer and editor. She not only helped her ex-husband with his doctorate dissertation but two of her children's as well. She also typed and edited the college papers of Laura and several friends.

During her years in Carbondale, Kay was deeply involved in local politics, serving on the Jackson County Board as an elected official from 1981 to 1997. She was appointed to the Greater Egypt Regional Planning Board and Commission, serving from 1983 to 1999.

Kay had a lifelong love of animals and had many four-legged kids, both domestic and wild. She had the fattest squirrels in Boise, keeping them fed with peanuts and corn. Her two faithful companions, Sadie and FeeBee, never left her side.