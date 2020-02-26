L. Kay Allen

CARBONDALE — On Aug. 1, 1938, Dessie and Edgar Warren welcomed their firstborn into this world. She was named Loreta Kay Allen but went by Kay all of her life. She was born on the kitchen table in rural Macedonia. Kay grew up on her parent's farm, helping to raise her three younger siblings, Don, Bill and Afton.
In 1953, Kay graduated from high school at the age of 15 and enrolled in Southern Illinois University as an undergraduate. Imagine being 15, leaving home for the first time to live in the dorms with college-aged women!
Her college education would be put on hiatus when she met and married Howard W. Allen of Dahlgren in 1956. Howard was back in Illinois while on summer vacation from the University of Washington, where he was working on his doctorate in history. The newlyweds moved to Seattle after their winter wedding. They resided there until relocating to Akron, Ohio, for Howard's first university teaching job.
While in Akron, Kay returned to school to complete her education degree at the University of Akron and later taught in the Akon public schools until becoming pregnant with her first child. In 1962, her first child was born, Mark W. Allen.
In 1962, Kay and Howard moved to Carbondale, permanently settling, and the family continued to grow. Robin W. Allen was born in 1964 and Laura S. Allen in 1969. Kay returned to SIU and completed a master's degree in economic history, all while raising her young children. In 1981, Kay joined SIU and worked as a University Budget Analyst until her retirement in 2001.
After retiring, Kay moved to Boise, Idaho, to be near her two daughters. While living in Boise, she worked at Boise State University for the provost's office until full retirement. Kay placed a high value on education and the values of the Democratic Party, instilling both in her children. She was an incredibly smart woman who could be counted on to remember the details of a personal or historical event. Kay was a wizard at Jeopardy and could have easily gone toe-to-toe with the mega champs. She was a voracious reader of fiction and biographies. Kay was a fantastic writer and editor. She not only helped her ex-husband with his doctorate dissertation but two of her children's as well. She also typed and edited the college papers of Laura and several friends.
During her years in Carbondale, Kay was deeply involved in local politics, serving on the Jackson County Board as an elected official from 1981 to 1997. She was appointed to the Greater Egypt Regional Planning Board and Commission, serving from 1983 to 1999.
Kay had a lifelong love of animals and had many four-legged kids, both domestic and wild. She had the fattest squirrels in Boise, keeping them fed with peanuts and corn. Her two faithful companions, Sadie and FeeBee, never left her side.
Kay loved to travel, visiting Europe on two occasions, as well as the many summer camping trips west when her children were younger. Her most favorite journey of all time is when she flew to New Zealand and spent many weeks there with her son, Mark, who was there as a Fulbright Scholar. They toured the North and South islands in a Czechoslovakian Skoda, seeing sights that most tourists would never have the opportunity to witness. This was a very special trip for her and Mark both — one they both spoke of fondly.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, William “Bill” Warren, the former sheriff of Hamilton County.
She is survived by her children, Professor Mark W. Allen, and his wife, Nancy Logan Allen, Professor Robin W. Allen, and Laura S. Allen; and her siblings, Don (Dorothy) Warren and Afton (Robert) Weinbauer. She is also survived by Scott P. Murphy (David), her son from another; her beloved FeeBee and Sadie; and many nieces and nephews.
L. Kay (Warren) Allen passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in her home surrounded by her children and devoted dogs, FeeBee and Sadie. She was surrounded by love and support, forever to be missed by her family and friends.
Kay did not want a service but requested her children conduct a private celebration of her life later this year. She asked for each of her kids to plant a tree in her honor. If you would like to honor Kay, you may make a donation to the Idaho Humane Society, https:/idahohumanesociety.orgonateonate-now/, or 1300 S. Bird Street, Boise, Idaho 83709.
