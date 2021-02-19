La Verna L. Harrison

LaVerna L. Harrison
Sept. 12, 1925 - Feb. 15, 2021
MOUNT VERNON — LaVerna L. Harrison, 95, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 3:30 p.m. February 15, 2021, at Helia Healthcare of Benton, Illinois. She was born September 12, 1925, in Johnston City, Illinois, to the late Raymond and Lena (Rains) Tisch. LaVerna married Otis G. "Gabby" Harrison on February 16, 1946, in Johnston City, Illinois. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on September 7, 2004.
LaVerna is survived by her son, Donald Harrison and wife, Florie of Salem, Illinois; daughter, Melissa Winn and husband, Tom of Buckner, Illinois; and brother, Bruce Tisch of Johnston City, Illinois.
In addition to her parents and husband, LaVerna was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Motsinger, Norman Tisch, and Donald Tisch.
Mrs. Harrison spent her life taking care of and raising her children. She was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church. You could often find LaVerna in her garden tending to her flowers or in the kitchen baking for her family. LaVerna will be greatly missed by all who knew and adored her.
A Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens Chapel in Woodlawn, Illinois with Reverend Merle Fullerton officiating. Interment will follow. Memorials may be made in LaVerna's honor to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Please remember to observe social distancing at this time. Following the CDC and NFDA regulations, we encourage everyone to wear a mask. They will be made available, upon request.
Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information.
