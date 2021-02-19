La Verna L. Harrison

LaVerna L. Harrison

Sept. 12, 1925 - Feb. 15, 2021

MOUNT VERNON — LaVerna L. Harrison, 95, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 3:30 p.m. February 15, 2021, at Helia Healthcare of Benton, Illinois. She was born September 12, 1925, in Johnston City, Illinois, to the late Raymond and Lena (Rains) Tisch. LaVerna married Otis G. "Gabby" Harrison on February 16, 1946, in Johnston City, Illinois. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on September 7, 2004.

LaVerna is survived by her son, Donald Harrison and wife, Florie of Salem, Illinois; daughter, Melissa Winn and husband, Tom of Buckner, Illinois; and brother, Bruce Tisch of Johnston City, Illinois.

In addition to her parents and husband, LaVerna was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Motsinger, Norman Tisch, and Donald Tisch.

Mrs. Harrison spent her life taking care of and raising her children. She was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church. You could often find LaVerna in her garden tending to her flowers or in the kitchen baking for her family. LaVerna will be greatly missed by all who knew and adored her.