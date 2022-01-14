 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LaDonne Weaver Treece

LaDonne Weaver Treece

LaDonne Weaver Treece, age 97, saw the face of Jesus and was reunited with her husband and daughter on Tuesday, January 11, at 6:19 p.m. at Herrin Hospital.

Visit Union Funeral Home's website at www.unionfh.com to read the full obituary.

