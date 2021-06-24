Lana Carter Larson
1952 - 2021
CARTERVILLE - Lana Carter Larson of Carterville, Illinois, passed away on June 21, 2021 at 8:19 p.m. She was in her home and surrounded by her family.
Lana was born to Robert V. and Idalene (Todd) Carter on September 21, 1952, in Fairfield, Illinois. After she completed her Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education from SIUC, she relocated to the area permanently, purchasing her first home in Crainville, Illinois.
Lana met Glen Larson in the fall of 1973 at Faith Bible Tabernacle in Harrisburg, Illinois. They married on December 22, 1979, a union of 41 years, which produced their three children, Emily (Larson) Hayes (Aaron) of Carterville, and twin boys, Todd (Allison) of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Tyler (Katie) Larson of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Lana was preceded in death by her sister, Linda (Carter) Merrick in 2006 and Bob and Idalene Carter, in 2018 and 2016, respectively. She was also preceded in death by grandparents, aunts, and uncles, as well as a long branch of women on her family tree, her maternal line that she and her daughter would come to know through decades of research.
Lana is survived by her husband, Glen, their three children, and their six grandchildren: Benjamin Hayes, Gunnar and Lennox Larson, and Dylan, Owen, and Chloe Larson.
Graveside services for Lana Larson will be at 12:30 p.m. on June 27, 2021 at the cemetery across the street from Blooming Grove Baptist Church in McLeansboro, Illinois. A picnic lunch will follow her services.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Wayne County Historical Society in Fairfield, Illinois.
Arrangements were entrusted to Binkley-Ross Funeral Home in Marion, Illinois under the direction of Joni Binkley-Ross and Monte Blue. 618-997-7771
