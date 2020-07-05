× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROYALTON — Lana Marie Dobill, 73, passed away at 4:10 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Chestnut Manor in Herrin.

The Rite for Christian Burial for Ms. Dobill will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, in St. Aloysius-Sacred Heart Church in Royalton, with Father Eusebius Mbidoaka officiating. Burial will be in St. Aloysius-Sacred Heart Cemetery east of Royalton. Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ms. Dobill are suggested to St. Aloysius-Sacred Heart Church, in care of St. John's Catholic Church, 703 E. Main St., West Frankfort, IL 62896 or Centerstone of Illinois, 902 W. Main St., West Frankfort, IL 62896

The family would like to thank Chestnut Group Home, the Bi-County Workshop and Residential Hospice for their excellent care.

Vantrease Funeral Homes, Inc. of Zeigler and Royalton is entrusted with the arrangements.

For more information and to sign the online register book, visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com.