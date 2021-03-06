Larry Allen Davis
June 28, 1950 - Feb. 22, 2021
HOUSTON, Texas — Larry Allen Davis, devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away at the age of 70, on Monday, February 22, 2021, in Houston, TX.
He was born on June 28, 1950, in Mt. Vernon, IL, to Sherman Maxwell Davis and Oma Mae Borah Davis McPherson. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents: Merritt and Nora Davis and Dow and Tessie Borah; and a sister, Ruth Ann Dare.
Larry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Susan; two daughters: Wynne Ellyn Davis of Washington, D.C. and Karen Elizabeth (Rod) Holmes of San Tan Valley, AZ; Resa M. Groves of Ocoee, FL whom he loved as a daughter; four grandchildren: Paige Holmes, Teagan Mae Holmes, Taryn Candyce Holmes and Cannon Allen Holmes; a brother, David M. Davis of Overgaard, AZ; a sister, Jeanne C. (Thomas) Wall of Springfield, IL; brother-in-law, Tom Dare, Haughton, LA; multiple nieces and nephews; and his constant companion cat, Sam, that he rescued from the streets.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 15, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel, Peoria, IL, and will be streamed with the link available on the chapel's website. Private interment for his ashes will take place at a later date at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, TX.
Larry parlayed his innate curiosity and writing talents into a rewarding 23-year career in journalism. He earned the respect of colleagues and sources alike for his reporting, writing and editing skills, but most importantly, for his commitments to truth and to upholding high ethical standards. His dedication was rewarded multiple times as he was promoted to positions of increasing responsibility. Larry held several newsroom positions at the Mt. Vernon, IL, Register-News from 1975 to 1984, including city editor, before moving to The Southern Illinoisan newspaper in Carbondale, IL. There, he was a beat reporter, criminal justice reporter, and he spent eight years excelling in the demanding position of assistant city editor.
In 1999, Larry entered the next phase of his professional journey, joining the staff at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. He served as editor/writer for the Center for Academic Success/Office of Diversity, working for the associate chancellor for diversity. Other positions at the university included technical/paraprofessional staff at Morris Library and as an adjunct instructor in the School of Journalism. He worked at the university until the family relocated to Houston in 2008.
To remember Larry and his innate curiosity and love for journalism, please consider subscribing to your local newspaper or supporting your local NPR affiliate (one-time or continuing gifts); your local no-kill animal shelter; A Memory Grows, a 5013c non-profit for grieving parents in Fort Worth, TX, or St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.