Larry Allen Davis

Larry parlayed his innate curiosity and writing talents into a rewarding 23-year career in journalism. He earned the respect of colleagues and sources alike for his reporting, writing and editing skills, but most importantly, for his commitments to truth and to upholding high ethical standards. His dedication was rewarded multiple times as he was promoted to positions of increasing responsibility. Larry held several newsroom positions at the Mt. Vernon, IL, Register-News from 1975 to 1984, including city editor, before moving to The Southern Illinoisan newspaper in Carbondale, IL. There, he was a beat reporter, criminal justice reporter, and he spent eight years excelling in the demanding position of assistant city editor.

In 1999, Larry entered the next phase of his professional journey, joining the staff at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. He served as editor/writer for the Center for Academic Success/Office of Diversity, working for the associate chancellor for diversity. Other positions at the university included technical/paraprofessional staff at Morris Library and as an adjunct instructor in the School of Journalism. He worked at the university until the family relocated to Houston in 2008.

To remember Larry and his innate curiosity and love for journalism, please consider subscribing to your local newspaper or supporting your local NPR affiliate (one-time or continuing gifts); your local no-kill animal shelter; A Memory Grows, a 5013c non-profit for grieving parents in Fort Worth, TX, or St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.