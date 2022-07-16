Larry Anthony Hughes

1948 - 2022

WEST FRANKFORT — Larry Anthony Hughes, age 73, of West Frankfort, IL, formerly of Jacksonville, FL, passed away at 1:16 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, IL.

He was born on August 17, 1948, in Jacksonville, FL, the son of Charles and Sarah (Bauldree) Hughes.

He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Land-Hughes; children, Jeanie Diane Hughes "Diana Austin", Kenneth Hughes "Ken Pritchett", Jennifer Hughes "Jennifer Vaughan", Stephanie Hughes "Stephany Neill", Kathryn Jane Hughes "Jennifer Alexander, Jaimie Hughes "Jaimie Bethel", Christopher Hughes and Kayla Hughes and siblings, Barbara Bennett, Patricia Shatzer, Michael Hughes and Peggy Hicks. Larry also leaves behind twenty-five grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Arrangements were entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL.

There will not be any public services accorded at this time.

To leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at https://www.stonefh.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.