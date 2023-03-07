Larry Calvin Lovell
Oct. 25, 1947 - March 4, 2023
ANNA, IL – Larry Calvin Lovell, age 75 of Anna, IL, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 4.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Anna, IL on Friday, March 10 and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church in Anna, IL on Saturday, March 11. Father Salamanca will lead the rosary at 7 p.m. on Friday at Crain Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Larry will be held at St. Mary Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, with Father Salamanca officiating.
