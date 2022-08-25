Larry Dean Flowers

May 23, 1962 - Aug. 22, 2022

THOMPSONVILLE — Larry Dean Flowers, of Thompsonville, IL, passed away at his home, on Aug. 22, 2022, from complications of cancer.

He was born May 23, 1962, to Gene and Jane Ellen Flowers of Christopher, and had a twin brother Gary, who survives, as well as an older brother, David Flowers, and a sister, Paula Flowers Cox, all of Christopher, IL. Larry has two surviving children: Melody Kebodeaux Haller of Staunton, IL, and Larry Flowers, Jr., of Christopher, IL; and leaves six grandchildren: Layla, Jacoby, Lillieanne, Cash, Laney and Brody. He had two step-children: Devon Webb of Benton, IL, and Corey Newcomb, of Whittington, IL, as well as six step-grandchildren.

He was married to Paula (Newcomb) Flowers, at the time of his passing, who survives, and was also formerly married to Josie Dominick.

Larry was a correctional officer and a private investigator. He was an avid hunter, and loved being at his home at Rural Hill. He loved terriers, fried rabbit, Colt pistols and old westerns. He was a loyal and unshakeable friend to those he cared about.

Funeral services for Larry Dean Flowers will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in Benton, IL, with Pastor Jason Todd officiating with a visitation commencing at 11 a.m., with burial at Masonic & Odd Fellows Cemetery, in Benton, IL. A celebration dinner for Larry will be held at the Christopher Catholic Church Hall in Christopher, IL, after the service, and all are invited.

