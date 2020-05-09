× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEST FRANKFORT — Larry Dean Rollinson passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home.

He was born on Sept. 11, 1939, in Kinmundy in Marion County Illinois to Darlene (nee Cole) and G.E. Rollinson. He was a traditional gentleman in many ways but retained a sensitivity and charisma that connected him to people. As a younger man engaged in the arts and music, as well as athletics, including playing baseball on a local level until injuries prevented further active play. He played drums, and guitar, and sang - but likely his great love was that of words and rhetoric. He loved words, their meaning and word play and remained a member of the speaker's club Toastmaster's during his working life.

His life was marked ultimately by public and private service in community development and economic development, bringing in millions of dollars into Illinois and in particular his home region of Southern Illinois by engaging businesses to stay, grow and come into the region and getting local, state, and federal funding into the region.