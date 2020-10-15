CENTRALIA — Larry E. Hoffman, 79, of Centralia, formerly of Ramsey, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, in Eternity Baptist Church, Centralia, with the Rev. Karl Barnfield and the Rev. Larry Shacklee, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Prairie Cemetery, rural Ramsey.

Memorial donations to Love Packages - Butler may be sent to Miller Funeral Home or Eternity Baptist Church.

Miller Funeral Home, friends of this family for generations, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Larry was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Shafter, the son of Raymond Herman and Eileen V. (Snider) Hoffman.

He married Marcia Elaine Chester on Feb. 22, 1975, in Ferguson, Missouri. He was retired from Illinois Department of Corrections as business administrator. He was a member of Eternity Baptist Church in Centralia and a U.S. Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era.