CENTRALIA — Larry E. Hoffman, 79, of Centralia, formerly of Ramsey, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, in Eternity Baptist Church, Centralia, with the Rev. Karl Barnfield and the Rev. Larry Shacklee, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Prairie Cemetery, rural Ramsey.
Memorial donations to Love Packages - Butler may be sent to Miller Funeral Home or Eternity Baptist Church.
Miller Funeral Home, friends of this family for generations, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Larry was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Shafter, the son of Raymond Herman and Eileen V. (Snider) Hoffman.
He married Marcia Elaine Chester on Feb. 22, 1975, in Ferguson, Missouri. He was retired from Illinois Department of Corrections as business administrator. He was a member of Eternity Baptist Church in Centralia and a U.S. Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era.
Larry is survived by wife, Marcia Hoffman, Centralia; daughters, Kymberlee Grannemann and Garry, and Mary Elizabeth Hoffman, all of St. Charles, Missouri; grandchildren, Elyzabeth Rose and Reagan Eileen Granneman; sisters, Sharon Finley and Curtis, and Linda Harris and Charlie, all of Ramsey; brother, Randal Hoffman and Patti, Vandalia; many nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.