Larry Earl Miles
COBDEN - Larry Earl Miles, age 74, of Cobden, died Wednesday, June 22, 2021 in Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 25, 2021 at noon at the Miles Home, 1175 Kratzinger Hollow Road, Cobden, IL 62920. Interment will be in the Anna Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Miles Home, 1175 Kratzinger Hollow Road. Everyone attending the service is asked to bring a lawn chair.
RENDLEMAN & HILEMAN FUNERAL HOME in Anna is in charge of arrangements.
RENDLEMAN & HILEMAN FUNERAL HOME in Anna is in charge of arrangements.
