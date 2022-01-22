Larry H. Richardson

MARION — Larry H. Richardson, age 81, of Marion, IL, formerly of the Belleville and New Athens, IL, area, passed away peacefully at 8:23 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the Veterans Affairs Medical Center of Marion, IL.

A memorial service will be accorded at a later date.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to either or both: "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" and/or "Shriner Hospital's for Children." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959.

