Larry H. Richardson
MARION — Larry H. Richardson, age 81, of Marion, IL, formerly of the Belleville and New Athens, IL, area, passed away peacefully at 8:23 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the Veterans Affairs Medical Center of Marion, IL.
Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.
A memorial service will be accorded at a later date.
The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to either or both: "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" and/or "Shriner Hospital's for Children." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.comor for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
