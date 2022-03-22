Larry J. Clendenin

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 12:00 noon with Pastor Danny Ward presiding. Interment will follow next to his wife, Carrol in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL. The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "The Alzheimer's Association." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.