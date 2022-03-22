 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry J. Clendenin

MARION — Larry J. Clendenin, age 84, of Marion, IL, passed away at 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Barnes-Jewish Hospital of St. Louis, MO.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 12:00 noon with Pastor Danny Ward presiding. Interment will follow next to his wife, Carrol in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL. The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "The Alzheimer's Association." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

