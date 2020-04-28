Larry Joseph Yates
0 entries

Larry Joseph Yates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Larry Joseph Yates

COBDEN — Larry Joseph Yates, 72, of Cobden, lost his battle to cancer Friday, April 24, 2020, at 4:55 a.m. at his home surrounded by his wife and family.

Due to current health concerns, private graveside services with military honors for Larry Joseph Yates will be held at Ebenezer Hall Cemetery in Lick Creek.

Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden is in charge of arrangements.

For more information and to leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.rendlemanhileamnfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Yates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News