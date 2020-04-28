COBDEN — Larry Joseph Yates, 72, of Cobden, lost his battle to cancer Friday, April 24, 2020, at 4:55 a.m. at his home surrounded by his wife and family.
Due to current health concerns, private graveside services with military honors for Larry Joseph Yates will be held at Ebenezer Hall Cemetery in Lick Creek.
Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and to leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.rendlemanhileamnfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Yates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.