COBDEN — Larry Joseph Yates, 72, of Cobden, lost his battle to cancer Friday, April 24, 2020, at 4:55 a.m. at his home surrounded by his wife and family.

Due to current health concerns, private graveside services with military honors for Larry Joseph Yates will be held at Ebenezer Hall Cemetery in Lick Creek.

Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden is in charge of arrangements.

For more information and to leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.rendlemanhileamnfh.com.

