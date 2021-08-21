Larry N. Webb

CAMBRIA — Larry N. Webb, age 64, of Cambria, IL, passed away peacefully with his family near, at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be on Monday, August 23, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Visitation will resume at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Zion United Church of Christ, located at 930 West Cherry Street in Marion.

Following the time of visitation on Tuesday, the funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Holst presiding.

The family requests for those attending the visitation and funeral service to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery of Marion, IL.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to "Zion United Church of Christ. "Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church.

For additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.