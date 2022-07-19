Larry R. Pelker
1953 - 2022
WATERLOO — Larry P. Pelker, 68, of Waterloo, IL, died July 15, 2022, in Waterloo, IL. He was born October 1, 1953, in DuQuoin, IL.
Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Quernheim Funeral Home, 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg, IL. Pastor Dan Ostlund officiating.
Interment at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Wartburg, IL.
