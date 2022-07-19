 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry P. Pelker

Larry R. Pelker

1953 - 2022

WATERLOO — Larry P. Pelker, 68, of Waterloo, IL, died July 15, 2022, in Waterloo, IL. He was born October 1, 1953, in DuQuoin, IL.

Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Quernheim Funeral Home, 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Funeral: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg, IL. Pastor Dan Ostlund officiating.

Interment at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Wartburg, IL.

