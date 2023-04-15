Larry Teel
HERRIN – Larry Teel, 82, passed away Sunday, April 9 at his residence in Marion.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Fr. Mark D. Reyling officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The family prefers memorial donations made to OLMC New School Fund, 316 West Monroe Street, Herrin, IL 62948; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.