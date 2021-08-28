Laura J. Wright

1930 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO – Laura J. Wright, 90, of Murphysboro passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at her home. Laura was born on May 11, 1930 in Benton, IL, a daughter to the late Jerry E. and Margaret J. (Akin) Lovan. She was united in marriage to James W. Wright on January 20, 1951; Jim preceded her in death on May 19, 2020.

Laura was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro. She and her husband Jim were co-owners and founders of Wright Building Center in Murphysboro, Jim and Laura actively managed and operated Wright Building Center in Murphysboro for over 50 years.

In keeping with Laura and Jim's wishes, cremation has been accorded. A joint memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro; Rev. Shaker Samuel of the First Baptist Church will officiate. Jim and Laura's immediate family will receive family and friends from 3:30 p.m. until the hour of services on Tuesday at the First Baptist Church.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Murphysboro or Murphysboro Food Pantry.