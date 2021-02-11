Laura LaVee (Hodges) Thompson
Oct. 29, 1922 - Feb. 8, 2021
HURST - Laura LaVee (Hodges) Thompson, 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep from Parkinson's Disease with COVID-19 complications on February 8, 2021 at Helia Healthcare of Energy.
She was born October 29, 1922 in Royalton, IL to William Lonnie and Alta Jeanette Hodges (Salyers).
Laura was united in marriage to Vernon B. Thompson in Cape Girardeau, MO on March 24, 1940. He preceded her in death on December 12, 1994. Together they enjoyed 54 years of marriage.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Elena Thompson of Herrin, IL, daughter, Shirley Conroy/Frank Edwards of Pekin, IL, daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Joe Craddock of Hurst, IL, and one brother, Hershel Hodges of Chicago, IL.
Laura had three children; nine grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and nineteen great-great-grandchildren.
She worked at Smolers Dress Factory for 25 years and retired in 1984.
She loved the First Baptist Church in Hurst and her church family. She had been a member since 1948. She went to her church as long as she was physically able to attend the services. She loved to read, draw, knit, work puzzles, and she spent a lot of time on her computer. She loved sharing information and greeting everyone daily on Facebook.
She loved her little dog, BeBe, who was her best friend and companion until BeBe's death a couple of years ago. Laura's family meant the world to her. She loved to cook for them one night every week. Three little girls stole her heart and brought a great deal of joy to her. They know who they are. She also was a member of the Red Hat Girls. She enjoyed their time together, traveling and eating out as a group.
Laura was preceded in death by her mother; father; sister, Evelyn Howell; brothers: Otis, Lawrence and Troy Hodges; and son-in-law, Dennis Conroy.
Services will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Brother William Carter officiating at Walker Funeral Home of Hurst. Visitation will be prior from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Blairsville Cemetery. Walker Funeral Home of Hurst entrusted with arrangements.
