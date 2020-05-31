Laura Marie Hardy

Raised in Palatine, Illinois, she attended St. Theresa, St. Patrick Academy High School, and enrolled in SIU Carbondale in 1964 and met Steve shortly thereafter and they were married in 1968. After earning her bachelors' degree, staying home to raise Matt and Joanna, she returned to school to earn her Master's Degree in Education in 1987. She joined the SIU Foundation with Major Gifts and was promoted as the first female to head Athletics Fundraising, and retired in 2001. She and Steve moved to Chesterfield, Missouri in 2002 where they made many good friends in their neighborhood, as well as at Forest Hills Country Club where she played many wonderful games of Mahjong.