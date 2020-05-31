CHESTERFIELD, MO — Laura Marie Hardy (nee Nikolich), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
She was born on February 14, 1946, in Chicago, to the late Daniel and Frances Nikolich.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Stephen; children Matt (Valerie) Hardy, Joanna (Matt) Zieba; grandchildren, Drew, Olivia, Brennan, Sinclair, and Mairin; sister JoAnn (Jim) Heffernan.
Raised in Palatine, Illinois, she attended St. Theresa, St. Patrick Academy High School, and enrolled in SIU Carbondale in 1964 and met Steve shortly thereafter and they were married in 1968. After earning her bachelors' degree, staying home to raise Matt and Joanna, she returned to school to earn her Master's Degree in Education in 1987. She joined the SIU Foundation with Major Gifts and was promoted as the first female to head Athletics Fundraising, and retired in 2001. She and Steve moved to Chesterfield, Missouri in 2002 where they made many good friends in their neighborhood, as well as at Forest Hills Country Club where she played many wonderful games of Mahjong.
Visitation will be at Ascension Catholic Church, 230 Santa Maria Drive, Chesterfield, Monday, June 1, at 9:00 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. (Face masks/social distancing required)
Private Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Wildwood.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Marcia Bullard and Laura Hardy Endowed Award Fund; SIU Foundation - Colyer Hall, 1235 Douglas Drive, Carbondale, IL 62901.
A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory.
Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
