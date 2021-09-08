Lauri Ellen Fitzgerald

1955 - 2021

MAKANDA — Lauri Ellen Fitzgerald, 66, of Makanda passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Manor Court of Carbondale.

Lauri was born on April 30, 1955 in Denver, CO to Walden and Betty (Softley) Joura. Lauri married Robert Fitzgerald of New York on May 16, 1980. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Lauri earned a bachelor's degree in Philosophy from the University of Washington. Its uselessness was a constant source of amusement and pride. She worked as an Activities Aid at a Nursing Home Carbondale when she and Bob first moved to Carbondale in 1982. She enjoyed reading, watching TV, talking to her family, and sharing stories and anecdotes about dogs. Lauri was always concerned for the welfare of others, wanting to make sure they were safe.

Lauri is survived by her husband, Robert; sister, Lisa (Terry) Jordan; nephews, Terry Jordan, Jr. and Jason Jordan; niece, Michelle Jordan; and brother-in-law, Matthew Fitzgerald.

Graveside services for Lauri will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society or ASPCA or PETA.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or story of Lauri visit www.meredithfh.com