Laverne Arthur Profitt

HERRIN — Laverne Arthur Profitt, age 94, of Herrin, Illinois, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Reflections Memory Care in Carterville, Illinois.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 12:00 p.m. at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home with Rev. Don Colson officiating. Burial will follow at Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy. Military honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard Ritual Team comprised of the Carterville American Legion Post 347, the Herrin American Legion Post 645, the Herrin VFW Post 1567, and the United States Navy Detail Unit.

