LaVerne Stroud

MARION — LaVerne Stroud 91 passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Sunday February 27, 2022, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

LaVerne was born on February 23, 1931, in Pittsburg, the daughter of Louie and Velma (Edwards) Allen. She married Dale Stroud on July 26,1948, in Oseola, Arkansas. They shared 68 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on November 20, 2016.

She attended Johnston City High School. She enjoyed reading, word search, and hosting family dinners.

She attended J City Baptist in Johnston City.

She is survived by three children: Jean Genetti and husband Bill of Chatham, Steve Stroud and wife Vicki of Cape Girardeau, MO, Jane Clark of Marion; eight grandchildren: Polly Marchizza and husband Joe, Jonathan Fletcher and, Courtney Clark and friend Paul Price, Stephaney Odle and husband John, Keven Stroud and wife Traci, Brian Clark and wife Amanda, Michelle Maple, Katie Scheffler and husband Nathan; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a brother, Lyndell Allen and wife Wilma; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother and sister-in-law, Noel and Adeline Allen; and a son-in-law, Gary Clark.

Much love and thanks to Ruth Kee who was her evening companion and nightly care giver.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday March 2, 2022, at the Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City with Pastor Keith Fletcher officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Lake Creek Cemetery in Johnston City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake Creek Cemetery Association.

