Lavida Cruse

1938 - 2022

CARBONDALE — Lavida Cruse, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 18, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Lavida was born in Williamson County on Feb. 18, 1938 the daughter of the late John and Edith (James) Cruse.

She grew up in Carterville. Then went on to attend and graduate from Southern Illinois University. After graduating she went on to work at the University for over 53 years.

Lavida is survived by; niece; Patricia Raczynski; great nephews Christopher and Katie Raczynski; Mark and Abigail Raczynski; and great great nieces and nephew Elle Raczynski; Evva Raczynski; Clark Raczynski.

She is preceded in death by; parents John and Edith Cruse; brother Forrest Cruse; sisters; Lelia Marvin and Evva Lou Cox; and a best friend Wilma Sue Eberhart.

Graveside services will be Friday June 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale with Reverend Sidney Logwood officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Southern Illinois University Foundation c/o Athletic Department 12135 Douglas Drive mail code 6805 Carbondale, Illinois 62901. In the memo please put the sport you would like your donation to go to.

Walker Funeral Home and Crematory of Southern Illinois entrusted with arrangements.