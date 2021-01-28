Lavina Sophia Thomas

Nov. 10, 1924 - Jan. 26, 2021

CARBONDALE - Lavina Sophia Thomas (nee Schurle), 96, of Carbondale, Illinois, died on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Memorial Hospital, Carbondale, Illinois.

She was born on November 10, 1924 in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Oscar and Caroline (Boettcher) Schurle.

She was an Assistant Manager at 710 Bookstore 1964 until retirement in 2013. She was a long time supporter of Saluki football and basketball at Southern Illinois University. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Carbondale.

She was married on July 25, 1948 in Keats, Kansas to Clarence Whitney Thomas, Jr., who preceded her in death on February 12, 1974. She was also preceded in death by her parents; five brothers: Norman, Wayne, Harold, Clarence, and Merton and two sisters: Fern Lauve and Ruth DeWyke.

She is survived by a son, Clarence W. Thomas, III (Laura) of Carbondale; two daughters: Terri R. Glasser (Matt) of Carterville and Tedi L. Thomas (Seth Raila) of Carbondale; and three grandchildren: Thomas S. Raila of Dayton, OH, Sarah C. Glasser of Carterville and Katherine A. Raila of Carbondale. Along with many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.