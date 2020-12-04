Lawanda C. 'Blondie' Fager

Lawanda attended Immanuel Lutheran School and was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she volunteered limitless hours. She completed her senior year of Murphysboro High School in Dayton, Ohio, on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where she contributed to the war effort as a secretary.

Lawanda spent her entire life living and working on the family farm while raising her six children with Vic and she loved every minute of it. She was not average at this job either. She sewed most of the family clothes, grew the food, preserved the food, made all the bread and butter (literally), butchered chickens and hosted family hog butchering's each winter for the entire Fager and extended family. As if that wasn't enough, Lawanda began making wedding and decorated cakes for family and friends in 1955. It grew into quite a business serving people all throughout Southern Illinois, continuing until 2019. Lawanda was proud to have made every one of her children's, grandchildren's and most of her nieces and nephews wedding cakes.