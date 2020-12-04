MURPHYSBORO — Lawanda C. "Blondie" Fager passed away at 12:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro.
She was born Jan. 28, 1926, in Murphysboro, to Martin and Clara (Arbeiter) Seibel who preceded her in death.
She was united in marriage to Victor P. Fager on May 18, 1947. He preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 2004, after 57 years of marriage.
Lawanda is survived by two sons and three daughters, all of Murphysboro, Richard (Cindy) Fager, Bruce (Lea Ann) Fager, Jayne Ann (Jerry) Wright, Paula (Scott) Wheeler, Rebecca (Billy) Korando; 14 grandchildren, Gretchen (Seth) Kohlhaas of Carterville, Kyle (Rachel) Fager, Byram Fager of Energy, Darin (Nikki) Fager, Brad (Kelsey Blake) Fager of Carterville, Chris Fager of San Diego, California, Jared Wright of St. Louis, Missouri, Jami Lee Wright-Boyle and Tony Boyle, Trent (fiancée Brittany Jones) Wheeler, Rylan (Megan) Wheeler, Carly (Josh) Dooley of O'Fallon, Missouri, Maggie (Adam) Brenning, Annie (Jordan) Padgett, Audrie (Dylan) Craig: 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Lawanda is also survived by two sisters, Virginia Lewis of Murphysboro, and Beverly Schrieber of Santa Ana, California.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Fred Fager; one sister, Bernice Heins; seven brothers-in-law; five sisters-in-law; and three nephews.
Lawanda attended Immanuel Lutheran School and was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she volunteered limitless hours. She completed her senior year of Murphysboro High School in Dayton, Ohio, on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where she contributed to the war effort as a secretary.
Lawanda spent her entire life living and working on the family farm while raising her six children with Vic and she loved every minute of it. She was not average at this job either. She sewed most of the family clothes, grew the food, preserved the food, made all the bread and butter (literally), butchered chickens and hosted family hog butchering's each winter for the entire Fager and extended family. As if that wasn't enough, Lawanda began making wedding and decorated cakes for family and friends in 1955. It grew into quite a business serving people all throughout Southern Illinois, continuing until 2019. Lawanda was proud to have made every one of her children's, grandchildren's and most of her nieces and nephews wedding cakes.
Lawanda was especially philanthropic of her time in 4-H where she began as a leader in 1965. Lawanda was instrumental in founding the 4-H community garden and donated countless hours towards its success. She was recognized for 50 years of service in 2015 for performing many roles, yet continued to volunteer with the organization. For many years Lawanda volunteered weekly at the Murphysboro Food Pantry, delivered Meals-on-Wheels, visited the sick and home-bound with the Sunshine Team, was involved in the Lutheran Women Missionary League and attended weekly exercise and line dance classes. One of Lawanda's truest pleasures was dancing and oh how she loved to dance with Vic.
Lawanda loved God first and foremost followed by her family, friends and fellow human-beings. She was kind and encouraging to people she knew, people she met and people she did not even know. Her actions and constant motion were a testament to helping whomever or wherever the need. Her door was always open and her warmth made everyone feel welcome. “Aunt Blondie” (as she was fondly called) loved her 28 nieces and nephews and took great joy in each of them. Blondie was an optimist and always saw the best in everyone.
A private ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in Immanuel Lutheran Church in Murphysboro. The service will be broadcast live on the Immanuel Lutheran Church Murphysboro YouTube channel for those who wish to join. The family invites anyone who is interested, to view the service from their car in the parking lot and follow the funeral procession to the cemetery. Family and friends may also join at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery for the graveside internment between 11:45 a.m. and noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School or the Murphysboro Food Pantry. Lawanda's children would like to thank Dr. Jeff Ripperda, Dr. Prativa Pandey and the staff at St. Joseph Hospital for the exceptional care given to their mother.
For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
