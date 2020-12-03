MURPHYSBORO — Lawanda C. Fager, 94, passed away at 12:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in St. Joseph Hospital in Murphysboro.
A private ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in Immanuel Lutheran Church in Murphysboro. The service will be broadcast live on the Immanuel Lutheran Church Murphysboro YouTube channel for those who wish to join. The family invites anyone who is interested to view the service from their car in the parking lot and follow the funeral procession to the cemetery. Family and friends may also join at the Immanuel Lutheran Church cemetery for the graveside internment between 11:45 and noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School or the Murphysboro Food Pantry.
For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
