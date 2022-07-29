Lawrence A. Bernstein

March 16, 1928 - June 4, 2022

CARBONDALE — Artist and raconteur Lawrence A. Bernstein, age 94, passed away peacefully at his home near Carbondale, Illinois, on June 4, 2022. Larry, as he was known to most, was preceded in death by his parents: Morris and Sophie Bernstein; first wife, Jacqueline (nee Heitner) Bernstein; and second wife, Jean Stratman Bernstein. Survivors include his sons: Guido (Audrey) Bernstein of Mulkeytown, Illinois, and Seth (Jennifer) Bernstein of Millstadt, Illinois; Jean's children: Ted (Beth Tryon) Petith of Washburn, Wisconsin, Karl (Signe Bishop) Petith of Portland, Oregon, and Heike (Greg) Smith of North Port, Florida; and grandchildren: Elias, Jacob, Jenny, Charmaine, Clayton, Miles, Benjamin, Spencer, Hollis; and great-grandchildren.

Larry was born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1928. He studied Art at the Cooper Union in New York City before receiving a scholarship to attend Yale, graduating with a BFA in 1952. He then received a scholarship to attend Cranbrook Academy of Art and received his MFA in 1953.

After graduation, Larry became the Director of Graphic Production at Michigan State University. In 1957 Larry moved to Kyoto, Japan, with his first wife Jacqueline Heitner, a practicing potter. Jackie worked alongside renowned potter Shoji Hamada while Larry served as the director of the English training program for the Matsushita Corporation. In 1962, they returned to the US, and Larry accepted a position as an Associate Professor in the School of Art & Design at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he taught painting and drawing for 30 years before retiring in 1992.

Larry exhibited his work at numerous venues including the NAB Gallery in Chicago, the Evansville Museum of Art, the Elaine Benson Gallery in East Hampton, the Gilman Gallery in Chicago, and the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Museum. In 1985, Larry was awarded a prestigious National Endowment for the Arts grant for painting.

He will be deeply missed by his family, his students, friends and colleagues.

Per Larry's request, no funeral service will be held.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.