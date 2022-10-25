Lawrence L. Zicker

BENTON, IL — It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence L. Zicker (91) of Benton, IL.

Lawrence, a military veteran, was born in Benton and graduated from Benton High School. He spent his career in trucking and served on the Executive Board of Teamsters Local 347. His first job was with Newhouse Lumber in Benton. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was the most senior member of the Bone Yard Bocce Club. Lawrence will be remembered for his loyalty to family and friends and his integrity throughout his life. He and his wife were avid polka fans and loved to dance.

Lawrence is preceded in death by his wife Ethel (Hammonds) Zicker. They were married 55 years at her passing; He is also preceded by his father, Charles Zicker; and his mother, Sophia Zicker.

Lawrence is survived by Barbara (Hammonds) Blackston, sister-in-law from Granite City, IL; Paul Hammonds, brother-in-law, Alpharetta, GA; and his close friend and companion, Jeannie Summers of Benton, IL. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services for Mr. Zicker will include a visitation from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 27, at Morton Johnston Funeral Home in Benton. His funeral will be officiated by Father Urban Osuji at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, also at Morton Johnston Funeral Home. Burial with military rites conducted by Benton American Legion Post #280 & VFW Post #2671 will be in the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery in Benton.

