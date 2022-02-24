 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lawrence "Larry" William Feil, II

Lawrence William Feil, II

JOHN'S ISLAND, SC — Lawrence "Larry" William Feil, II, of John's Island, SC, formerly of Herrin, IL, died peacefully while visiting family in Herrin on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Crain Funeral Home-Egyptian Chapel in Energy has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the obituary and/or leave an online condolences for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.

