Lawrence William "Chub" Cralley, Jr.

MURPHYSBORO — Lawrence William "Chub" Cralley Jr., 95, of Murphysboro, passed away at 11:27 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Marion VA.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with the Rev. Alan Rhein officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, and from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday.

He is the husband of the late Marjorie Elizabeth (Durham); father of Lex W. (Connie) Cralley, Scott R. (Micheal) Cralley, and Todd M. (Jackie) Cralley; dear grandfather and brother.

