Lawrence William "Chub" Cralley, Jr.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with the Rev. Alan Rhein officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, and from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday.