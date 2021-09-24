Lee Grant Snyder, Jr.

1949 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Lee Grant Snyder, Jr., 72, of Murphysboro, Illinois passed away at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis Missouri on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Lee was born on August 18, 1949, in Murphysboro, Illinois to Lee Grant Snyder Sr. and June Alice Eckhardt. He was a beloved father and grandfather who loved the Lord, his family, his community, and his country.

Lee served in the United States Air Force from 1970-1974 and was stationed at Hahn Air Force Base in Germany for the entire term of his enlistment.

He was a member of the Paul Stout American Legion Post #127 and the National Rifle Association.

Lee married Cynthia (Grammer) Snyder on June 29, 1969 in Royalton, Illinois and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters, Kelley (Kevin) Cawthon, and Magdalena Snyder; one brother Joe Snyder; four grandchildren: Ciera Webb, Erica Webb, Brock Webb and Darien Snyder.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lee Snyder Sr. and June Snyder, one sister Patricia Snyder, two brothers: Stephen Snyder and John Snyder.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Church of the Nazarene in Royalton, Illinois with visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with Dan Taylor officiating. The interment will be held at a later date.

All expressions of sympathy, including flowers, honorary donations to a favorite charity, and cards are welcome.

For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.