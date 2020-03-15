MARION — Lee R. Whitaker, 72, formerly of Peoria, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Marion.
Lee was born April 13, 1947, to Roy and Reva (Brassfield) Whitaker in Peoria.
He was married to Beverly (Black) Whitaker, who was the love of his life.
Lee attended Woodruff High School and graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in physical education. He worked as a machinist for more than 30 years at Caterpillar, retiring in 2003. Lee spent many years coaching youth sports in Peoria Heights, Peoria and Dunlap.
You have free articles remaining.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed spending time outdoors with his sons, grandchildren, and friends.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
He is survived by his children, Natalie Wilson (Paul), Stuart Whitaker (Jennifer) and Heath Whitaker; his stepdaughters, Karen Shaul (Barry) and Candice Collins (Bryan). Lee is also survived by two sisters, Malieta King and Sara Partridge. Lee had 12 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A family memorial service will be at a later date.
Murman and Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the guest register or for more information, visit www.murmanandwilson.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.