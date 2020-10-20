CARBONDALE — Lela E. Sternberg, 82, of Murphysboro, passed away at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

She was born in New Palestine, Illinois, on Apr. 7, 1938, to Everett John Sternberg and Thelma Grace (Pressley) Sternberg.

Lela worked as a secretary for a drug manufacturer before her retirement. She graduated from St. Louis University with a Bachelor's Degree in the Arts, she attended the First Methodist Church in Murphysboro and was a member of Relay for Life, and the Lions Club. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and at the John A. Logan Museum. She also called Bingo at Big Muddy Assisted Living.

She is survived by her sisters, Carol (Billy Joe) Bryant of South Fulton, Tennessee, and Florence Spurgeon of Highland, Illinois; a brother, Walter A. Sternberg of Omaha, Nebraska; special friends, Ronnie Reed of Murphysboro and Danny Reed, of Ava; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives, and many friends.

Lela was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul Sternberg, Kenneth E. Sternberg and, Edward Sternberg, and one sister, Nelda Harris.

Funeral services for Lela Sternberg will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Murphysboro with Rev. Danny Motta officiating.