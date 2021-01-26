 Skip to main content
CARBONDALE — Lela Hammons, age 82 of Carbondale, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, in McLeansboro Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Funeral Services for Lela Hammons will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

