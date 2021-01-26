CARBONDALE — Lela Hammons, age 82 of Carbondale, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, in McLeansboro Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Funeral Services for Lela Hammons will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.