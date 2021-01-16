Lelia Massie Cruse Marvin

She was unique for her wide range of knowledge and service in education for over 45 years. She served in education at every level as a teacher at a one-room rural school and Carbondale Elementary District 95; as an instructor, researcher and administrator at SIUC; as supervisor of innovative ESEA grants for Illinois State Board of Education; as director of grant projects for U.S. Office of Education; as an advisor to Illinois Board of Higher Education; retiring from Herrin Unit District #4, in 1987, as director of Student Services. In her retirement, she served as consultant to Herrin and Crab Orchard Unit Districts and Williamson County Vocational Education programs, keeping current in knowledge and interpretation of federal and state legislation. She developed and taught the first ACT preparation class offered by John A. Logan College. Her professional writings are in educational publications, one on file in the Library of Congress.