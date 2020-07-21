× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT VERNON — Lendell Karnes, 76, of West Frankfort, Illinois, passed away Sunday July 19, 2020, in Mount Vernon Health Care, Mount Vernon, Illinois at 3:35 p.m.

Lendell was born Dec. 12, 1943, in West Frankfort to Fred and Grace (Tackett) Karnes. Fifty-six years ago, he married the former Sharon Sweet in the Plumfield Christian Church and she survives. Lendell was a farmer all of his life and was affectionately known as Tiger. He was a member of 1048 Masonic Lodge in Zeigler, Eastern Star, and UMWA.

The family wants to send special thanks to The Mount Vernon Health Care Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Freda.

Lendell is survived by his wife, Sharon Karnes; sons, David (Tamara) Karnes, John (Cory) Karnes; daughter, Monaka Karnes; brother, Ernest (Nancy) Karnes; sisters: Mary Lou (Jerry) Martin), Barbara (Bob) Rogers; grandchildren: Lauren, J.J., Seth, Jordan, Tayler, Grace; great grandchildren: Lucas, Aurora, Ellie, and Baby Jordan.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 23, 2020, in Union Funeral Home, West Frankfort, Illinois. Burial will be in Denning Cemetery on the Orient Road. Visitation will be held from 9 -11 a.m. prior to the service.