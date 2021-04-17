Lenora Borum

Lenora Earl Borum
1935 -2021
MARION — Lenora Earl Borum, 86, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 1:22 a.m. at Integrity Healthcare.
Lenora was born January 15, 1935, in rural Marion, the daughter of Carl and Esther (Humphrey) Kimmel.
She earned her Master's degree and worked in various different occupations throughout the years. Lenora taught school in Miami and McClure, was an operator for GTE and a tax preparer for H & R Block.
Survivors include her: daughter: Glenda Darlene Hall of Marion; son: Mike and Debbie Borum of Crab Orchard; grandchildren: Clinton Hall Rachel and Justin Tope Ashtyn and Shawn Bingham; great grandchildren: Grayson, Itailia and Dax Bingham, Brooklyn Tope; sister, Patricia Kimmel of Tampa, Florida; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded by her parents; former husband, Glenn Borum; grandson, Guy Wesley Borum; two sisters: Virginia Roper and Imogene Miller.
Funeral services will be Monday, April 19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
