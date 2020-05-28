Lenora Brown
CHICAGO — Lenora Brown, known to her loved ones as, “Red,” 75, received her angel wings on May 20, 2020, in Chicago.

She was a loving, welcoming and nurturing soul who was the matriarch of her family. Lenora would open her heart, as well as her home to those in need without hesitation. Her love, care and fun-loving spirit will be missed by all who had the honor and privilege of knowing her.

A public viewing will be held on May 29, at Leak & Sons Funeral Homes located at 18400 S. Pulaski Rd., Country Club Hills, IL from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A private (family only) celebration of life will be held on May 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Progressive M.B. Church located at 26 East 127th St., Chicago, IL.

