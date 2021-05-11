 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leo Thomas Sheets
0 entries

Leo Thomas Sheets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Leo Thomas Sheets

HERRIN — Leo Thomas Sheets, age 79, of Herrin, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 4:29 p.m. in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Crain Funeral Home–Egyptian Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News