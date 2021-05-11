Leo Thomas Sheets
HERRIN — Leo Thomas Sheets, age 79, of Herrin, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 4:29 p.m. in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Crain Funeral Home–Egyptian Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.
