Leona Gertrude Halleran
WATERLOO - Leona Gertrude Halleran, 92, of Waterloo, Illinois, at 11:11 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Oak Hill, Waterloo, Illinois. She was born to the late William Arthur and Ollie (nee Doren) Hicks on June 6, 1928 in De Soto, Illinois.
As a young girl, she enjoyed playing softball and working on her family's farm. Leona was given the nickname "Doodle Bug" by her grandfather, which was later shortened to "Doodle." "Doodle" is how she was referred to by family and friends throughout her life. As a young woman, Leona was baptized and developed a relationship with the Lord that would continue throughout her life. When she moved to Columbia, Illinois, with her husband and found that there was no Baptist Church there, she was part of a small group mission for a new church. Leona became one of the founding members of the First Baptist Church of Columbia, Illinois and was chartered in February 1957. Leona spent her life serving the Lord and showing others God's love through teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, singing in the church choir and being active in the church.
Leona married Vernie Halleran on October 7, 1950 in Piggott, Arkansas; he preceded her in death on April 17, 2009.
Leona was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed tending to her farm and traveling with her husband. She was well known for her homemade pies. Survivors: two Sons: Randy (Kandie) Halleran, Waterloo, IL; Terry (Rhonda) Halleran, Strafford, MO; one Brother: Isaac "Ike" (Ruth) Hicks, De Soto, IL; four Grandchildren: Julie (Roger) Felix, James (Amy) Halleran, Jenny (Mike) Wittenauer and Le'Dotta Pind; two Step Grandchildren: Amanda (Jackson) Foster and Sean (Lindsey) Jackson; nine Great Grandchildren: Jordan (Kelsie) Felix, Abbey Felix (Dakota Holcomb), Erin & Kaleigh Halleran, Gavin, Emma & Allison Wittenauer and Olivia & Isabella Pind; five Step Great Grandchildren: Rose, Claire & Jack Foster and Elise & Erin Jackson.
Preceded in death by: Parents, Husband and four Siblings: Laverne Hicks, Authenile (Bud) Hicks, Curtis Hicks and Joseph Hicks.
Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021, First Baptist Church of Ellis Grove, Officiating: Rev. Paul Hicks and Rev. Roger Reid. Interment: Ellis Grove City Cemetery, Ellis Grove, Illinois. Visitation: Saturday, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois. We are limited to 50 people in our Funeral Home at a time. We ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines. Sunday, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., First Baptist Church of Ellis Grove. Memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net.
