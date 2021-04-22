Leona Gertrude Halleran

As a young girl, she enjoyed playing softball and working on her family's farm. Leona was given the nickname "Doodle Bug" by her grandfather, which was later shortened to "Doodle." "Doodle" is how she was referred to by family and friends throughout her life. As a young woman, Leona was baptized and developed a relationship with the Lord that would continue throughout her life. When she moved to Columbia, Illinois, with her husband and found that there was no Baptist Church there, she was part of a small group mission for a new church. Leona became one of the founding members of the First Baptist Church of Columbia, Illinois and was chartered in February 1957. Leona spent her life serving the Lord and showing others God's love through teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, singing in the church choir and being active in the church.