LeRoy "Lee" Everett Jansen Fischer

JOHNSTON CITY — LeRoy "Lee" Everett Jansen Fischer, 66, of Johnston City went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 11:14 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Herrin Hospital.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City with Br. Jim Cockburn officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.

