Leroy Sager
MARION — Leroy Sager, age 89, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Integrity Healthcare Center of Marion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion.
The visitation will be on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the funeral home.
Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 12:00 noon with Pastor Steve Glenn presiding.
The service will begin with Masonic Rites being accorded by members of Fellowship Lodge No. 89 A.F. & A.M. of Marion.
Interment will follow next to his wife in Maplewood Cemetery of Marion, IL.
The family requests, for those who prefer, a memorial contribution be given to "Shriner's Hospital for Children." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
