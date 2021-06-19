Leroy Sager

MARION — Leroy Sager, age 89, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Integrity Healthcare Center of Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion.

The visitation will be on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the funeral home.

Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 12:00 noon with Pastor Steve Glenn presiding.

The service will begin with Masonic Rites being accorded by members of Fellowship Lodge No. 89 A.F. & A.M. of Marion.

Interment will follow next to his wife in Maplewood Cemetery of Marion, IL.

The family requests, for those who prefer, a memorial contribution be given to "Shriner's Hospital for Children." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.wilsonmcreynolds.com&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=PmL3hAMSmodnQrmzUPwyKYNrVwFERgasOWYn5ZFo8zE&m=_bPN4E4WfnKI8BNQ34c_cY3FDtTCtihhDWinLF3QOGo&s=sKrBVnd2wJdh8Msdg26nZJyHWVPb-PYN6sDB-7s9EjI&e= or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.