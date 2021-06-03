 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lester D. Siebert
0 entries

Lester D. Siebert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lester D. Siebert

Lester D. Siebert

1944 - 2021

CAPE GIRARDEAU - Lester D. Siebert, age 76 of Cape Girardeau, formerly of Cobden, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at his home. He was born on June 27, 1944 in Satanta, KS the son of John W. and Lydia K. (Neufield) Siebert. He married Martha Davis on July 8, 1965 in Alameda, CA.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Siebert; a granddaughter, Molly Siebert; one brother, Waldo (Mary) Siebert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Siebert; and four sisters: Geneva Fast, Ruby Siebert, Mary Ann Klaassen and Irene Isaac.

Lester was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cobden. He honorably served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He enjoyed woodworking and building things with his hands. He built and flew many radio-controlled airplanes.

Funeral services for Lester Siebert will be held at noon Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Cobden with Rev. Ed Falgout officiating. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Hall Cemetery in Lick Creek. Family and friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the church. Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Baptist Children's Home in Carmi or the BMEN at First Baptist Church of Cobden. Envelopes will be available at the church.

To view the obituary and leave online condolences for the family, please visit rendlemanhilemanfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News