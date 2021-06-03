Lester D. Siebert

1944 - 2021

CAPE GIRARDEAU - Lester D. Siebert, age 76 of Cape Girardeau, formerly of Cobden, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at his home. He was born on June 27, 1944 in Satanta, KS the son of John W. and Lydia K. (Neufield) Siebert. He married Martha Davis on July 8, 1965 in Alameda, CA.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Siebert; a granddaughter, Molly Siebert; one brother, Waldo (Mary) Siebert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Siebert; and four sisters: Geneva Fast, Ruby Siebert, Mary Ann Klaassen and Irene Isaac.

Lester was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cobden. He honorably served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He enjoyed woodworking and building things with his hands. He built and flew many radio-controlled airplanes.

Funeral services for Lester Siebert will be held at noon Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Cobden with Rev. Ed Falgout officiating. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Hall Cemetery in Lick Creek. Family and friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the church. Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden is in charge of arrangements.