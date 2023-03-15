Lester H. Cramer

April 21, 1932 - March 11, 2023

MURPHYSBORO — Lester H. Cramer, 90, of Murphysboro, IL passed away peacefully after a short illness on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Lester was married to Loraine (Rebstock) for over 68 wonderful years and she survives.

A Christian burial service will be held on Friday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1915 Pine St, Murphysboro. Interment will follow at Murdale Gardens of Memory, Murphysboro, IL. Friends may visit at Crain Funeral Home, Murphysboro, on Thursday, March 16, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. or at the church from 10:30 a.m. to time of service.

The service may be viewed online on Immanuel Lutheran Church's YouTube channel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Immanuel Lutheran Church Disaster Response program, the LCMS Joint Seminary Fund or charity of your choice.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro -1421 Walnut Street- is assisting the family with arrangements and a complete obituary may be viewed at their website, www.crainsonline.com.