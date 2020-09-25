Lester Wayne Meracle

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — Lester Wayne “Pig” Meracle, 86, went to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, from Deaconess-Gateway Hospital in Evansville.

Wayne was born March 21, 1934, in Paulton to Albert and Della (Odum) Meracle.

He married the love of his life, Linda Sue Baggett on June 27, 1959, in Marion. Together Wayne and Sue shared 61 years of marriage.

Wayne was retired, having been mine manager and a face boss at several coal mines over his working career. He was employed by Old Ben Coal and Freeman Coal Company for many years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served his country honorably during the Korean War with the Navy Seabees.

He was a 1952 graduate of Johnston City High School.

Wayne was a member of the Whiteash Freewill Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing. His church family will miss him and his Christian witness. Wayne also enjoyed ministering and sharing the gospel with residents of Parkway Manor in Marion with the Rev. Bob Nolan for several years. He was also a Gideon and enjoyed giving away Bibles to help win the lost for Jesus.